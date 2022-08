The Ministry of Environmental Protection has allocated a budget of NIS 25 million to promote plans for shading and cooling the urban space with trees along with pilot projects for operative shading operations.

"We are in an emergency situation. Israel is in a "hot spot": a hot and dry area, which heats up and dries out at a faster rate than the world average. One of the critical actions we must take is to reduce urban heat," said Minister of Environmental Protection, Tamar Zandberg.