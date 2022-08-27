The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine came back online Friday, the state operator said, a day after it was cut from the national power grid by what Ukraine said was Russian shelling.

The plant -- Europe's largest nuclear facility -- was severed on Thursday from Ukraine's power network for the first time in its four-decade history due to "actions of the invaders", Ukraine’s power company Energoatom said, according to the AFP news agency.

