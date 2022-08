Famous Israeli actor Nir “Niro” Levy was seriously injured in an accident in Tel Aviv on Friday.

Levy, 54, was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a vehicle.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to Ichilov Hospital for treatment.

