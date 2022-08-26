The Ministry of Health received a notification today about a stray dog ​​infected with rabies in the settlement of Horfish in the Western Galilee.

short of the dog: mixed breed, large size, black and white color.

The Ministry of Health requests anyone who was in contact with the sick dog or a stray animal or whose animals came into contact with the dog or a stray animal in the area, between the dates 08.08.2022 and 08.24.2022 inclusive, to contact the health office in Acre urgently, phone 04-9955111 , 04-9955138, or to the health office closest to their place of residence.