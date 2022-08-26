The weather today (Friday) will be partly cloudy to clear with a drop in temperatures. A decline in the heat wave will be felt. Strong northerly winds will blow along the coastal plane starting at noon.

Saturday will see a rise in temperatures. In the Judean mountains, central Israel, and the coastal plane, it will be hotter than usual for the season. The heat load will return.

On Sunday, there will be another rise in temperatures. It is projected to be hotter than usual for the season in most areas of the country and steamy along the coast. Heavy to extreme heat loads will be felt. Strong northerly winds will blow along the coastal plane beginning at noon.

On Monday, heavy heat loads will continue to prevail in most parts of the country.

