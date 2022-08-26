The prosecutor investigating whether former US President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state of Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions seeking to have Meadows and Powell, as well as James “Phil” Waldron, who met with Meadows, and former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta next month, the report said.