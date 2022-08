MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) addressed the Ministries of Finance and Education this morning and said that any agreement signed with the teachers union must include the haredi teachers.

"I support the just struggle of the teachers, and I hope they reach an agreement as soon as possible. Such an agreement must include the haredi teachers, they are no different from the other teachers and there is no reason in the world that they should not be included in it," he said.