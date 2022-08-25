Iran confirms it received US response on nuclear deal

Iran confirmed on Wednesday it had received a response from the United States to its proposals on a final European Union draft for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, AFP reported.
Tehran "received this evening via the (EU) coordinator, the response from the US government over the Islamic Republic of Iran's opinions on the outstanding issues in the negotiations to lift sanctions," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani was quoted as having said.
