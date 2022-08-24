US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday hosted National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata at the White House to consult on a broad range of global issues and issues of mutual concern.

The White House said in a statement, “Sullivan underscored President Biden’s steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel’s capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats, including from Iran and Iranian-backed proxies; and our commitment to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.”