Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, eulogized Rabbi Shalom Cohen. "He made peace between the entire haredi camp - Sephardim and Ashkenazim. When such a person leaves us, God's presence also grieves," he was quoted as saying.
Chief Rabbi eulogizes Rabbi Shalom Cohen: 'Made peace between haredim'
