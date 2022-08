The Supreme Court on Sunday rejected an appeal to release hunger striking administrative detainee Khalil Awawdeh who is currently hospitalized in serious condition, Haaretz reported.

Following Friday's order by the Central Command to freeze Awawdeh's administrative detention as long as he is in the hospital, the judges of the Supreme Court ruled that the court has no room to intervene in the decision to keep Awawdeh under arrest despite his medical condition.