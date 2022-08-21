MK Avi Maoz commented on the shooting attack in Binyamin, which miraculously ended with no casualties.

"How long will we need miracles? When will the Israeli government decide that Jewish blood is not wasted and act to eliminate Arab terrorism?! When will the Israeli government understand what the head of Palestinian intelligence understands who met with members of the Joint List in order to interfere in the elections? Only a Jewish-nationalist government, that will be established immediately after the elections, will eliminate Arab terrorism."