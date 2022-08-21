Two Russian citizens and a Ukrainian citizen were arrested in Albania after trying to enter a military factory that produces weapons in the center of the country. This was reported by the Albanian Ministry of Defense.

The announcement stated that two Albanian soldiers were injured by a "chemical substance" while trying to arrest them, and that they are in stable condition. It was also reported that one of the detainees, a 24-year-old Russian citizen, entered the premises of the factory, tried to photograph it, and sprayed some kind of spray on the soldiers while trying to escape arrest. The other two suspects are a 33-year-old Russian woman and a 25-year-old Ukrainian man.