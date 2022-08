The head of salaries in the Ministry of Finance, Kobi Bar Natan, explained this morning in an interview with Kan why he is focusing on younger teachers.

"The figures of the Bureau for Statistics show an increased dropout of teachers in their first years, that's why we put the emphasis there," Bar Natan said. "We have a very large salary gap between young and veteran teachers. We came to do the things that are right for the system, even if they are less popular."