The District Court in Jerusalem will discuss this morning the early release of retired police superintendent Nisso Shaham, who is accused of sexual offenses against multiple female officers.

Last week, the district court rejected the prosecution's petition against the parole board's decision to release Shaham on early release with a delay of execution for 48 hours. After that, the attorney's office asked to delay the release so that it would be possible to decide whether to appeal to the Supreme Court. If the district does not accept the attorney's office's request, Shaham will be released as soon as possible.