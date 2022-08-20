The IDF reports that a report of a shooting at an Israeli bus was received a short time ago, near the village of Silwad in the area of the Binyamin region. No injuries were reported, but damage was done to the bus.
IDF forces are searching the area for the suspects.
Shots fired at Israeli bus in Binyamin region
