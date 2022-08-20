Modeling agent Shay Avital, who was arrested yesterday (Friday) in Amsterdam, is considering returning to Israel and complying with the extradition request when it is submitted soon, according to Kan.

Avital's associates said that after being informed of the charges against him - suspicions of indecent acts against two women - he is now considering the possibility of not legally fighting the extradition request in Amsterdam.

The international department at the State Attorney's Office has 40 days to submit the request, but is expected to do so within the next two weeks.