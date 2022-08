The IDF Central Command froze on Friday the administrative detention of Islamic Jihad terrorist Khalil Awawdeh, citing the fact that his life is in immediate danger, Haaretz reported.

However, Central Command said that if Awawdeh leaves the hospital, he would be again held in detention.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)