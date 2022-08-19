Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed for a team of independent inspectors to travel to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant via Ukraine, the French presidency said on Friday, reported the AFP news agency.

The apparent resolution of a dispute over whether inspectors travel to the plant via Ukraine or Russia came as a senior US defense official said Ukraine's forces had brought the Russian advance to a halt.

