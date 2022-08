Prime Minister Yair Lapid asked for a speedy recovery of the President of the Council of Torah Sages, Rabbi Shalom Cohen, currently undergoing emergency hospitalization. "In my name and in the name of all the people of Israel, I wish a speedy recovery for [Rabbi Cohen], wrote Lapid.

The rabbi was hospitalized at the beginning of the week at Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem due to a severe leg infection, but his condition deteriorated overnight.