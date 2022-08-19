Deputy Minister Abir Kara (right) criticized Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Bitton who, according to him, is not working to issue an injunction against the teachers union's intention to shut down classes on September 1.

"The Minister of Education in Israel publishes posts in the name of the Teachers' Union against the Treasury, against the public, and also against the teachers. This is embezzlement. Acting for the interests of a pressure group instead of the public interest. 'Emergency discussion' is nice, but soon the first of September will arrive and with it the beginning of the school year. Why not an injunction against an unnecessary strike? Look the public in the eye," Kara demanded.