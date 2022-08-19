The Israel Police thwarted a criminal assassination near Airport City when they captured two suspects and a loaded gun at the end of a pursuit that included shooting at a fleeing vehicle and breaking through a police checkpoint.

During the operation, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle with two passengers who refused to stop for inspection. The suspects tried to escape, broke through a barrier, hit a car, and wounded a policeman in the hand. The police fired at the vehicle's wheels and at the end of the chase arrested the two suspects, residents of Holon in their 20s, in the back parking lot of a nearby event hall. A canine unit was called to search for items that may have been discarded from the car during the chase. a gun and ammunition were seized.

A police sapper checked the weapon and the vehicle for further contraband. Forensic evidence was collected and sent to police laboratories for further analysis. The two suspects were taken for questioning.