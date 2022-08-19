Minister of Culture and Sports Hili Tropper said that the boos that Umm Al Fahm fans uttered last night (Thursday) during the playing of the national anthem deserve all condemnation.

"This is the Israeli league and anyone who chooses to be a part of it should respect what has been done in it for years, and certainly the national anthem of Israel. I appeal to the management of the group to act decisively against this contemptible behavior of some of its fans. Don't legitimize their actions with your silence," Trooper asked.