Former Labor MK refuses to join National Unity party

Former Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot offered 16th place on the National Unity Party's list to lawyer Ravital Sweid, a former member of the Knesset in the Labor Party.

Sweid declined, but thanked Eizenkot for the offer to join the state camp, and said that "the joining of a high-value and high-quality person like him in politics is excellent news for the Israeli public. I choose at this point to continue on my way, but am sure that Gadi, together with Benny Gantz and others, will be an essential and significant axis in maintaining democracy, the rule of law, and equality ".