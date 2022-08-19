Finance Minister and chairman of the Yisrael Beitenu party Avigdor Liberman is concerned about the details of the nuclear agreement that have been spread in the media.

"The details of the shocking agreement that is being formed between the powers and Iran as published on the news website Politico, Al-Arabiya, and Iranian media, both of the regime and of the opposition, mean only one thing - within five years, Iran will be a nuclear weapon state, i.e. a state with an arsenal of nuclear missiles that they can hit any point in the state of Israel,'' Lieberman said.

According to him, "the State of Israel must examine the re-arrangement of all security and civilian systems as soon as possible."