Indonesian President Joko Widodo confirmed in an interview with Bloomberg that Russian President Vladimir Putin Chinese leader Xi Jinping plan to participate in the G20 summit to be held in Bali later this year.

In March, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred to the possibility of Russia being expelled from the forum, saying that "this is an important forum, but since most of the countries that are members of it are at economic war with us - nothing terrible will happen if we are expelled."