Merom Schiff, the chairman of the national parents' union, said in an interview with Maariv that the threat of a strike endangering the school year indicated 'a bankrupt educational system.'

Schiff claimed that "there has never been a year when the system hasn't been ready to start the school year. This is the result of several years of failed planning. It is time for all the parties to understand that we cannot have children in the third grade who cannot read and write, and that the treatment of the emotional and social problems of our children must be a priority. Reducing hours for special education children is the worst thing that can be done."