Former minister Matan Kahana, who announced this week that he is joining the National Unity Party led by Benny Gantz, addressed the issue of the meetings with PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas in an interview with Israel Hayom.

"We do not choose the leaders of our enemies. I am in favor of any meeting that is important for the security of the State of Israel, and if there is something that is required for security it is a serious mistake not to do it. If I were the Minister of Defense, and I would think that it is necessary to meet with Abu Mazen to strengthen the security of Israel - I would do what is necessary. I trust Gantz that when he decides to meet with someone, he sees security has his first priority," said Kahana.

When asked how his relationship with Gantz and Eizenkot, who are in favor of a Palestinian state, is working out, Kahana replied: "I have never heard them say that. I will tell you what we are in favor of: there is no possibility of applying sovereignty here, and there is no political agreement on the table. We all understand that we must take care of our security and what is possible to reduce conflict."