Defense Minister Benny Gantz has agreed to the Attorney General's decision that it is unlawful to appoint a new commander o Army Radio during elections.

"I respect the decision of the Attorney General as an authorized interpreter of the law not to allow this, and would like to thank the members of the committee headed by Major General (ret.) Amir Abulafia for their dedicated and thorough work. Galit Altstein, commander of the Army Radio, will continue to fulfill her role and lead the station professionally," said Gantz.