MK Itamar Ben Gvir responded to reports of a document compiled by the Prime Minister's Office to help Lapid in the elections.

"Lapid is taking advantage of his position for his political needs and a criminal investigation should be opened against him. Lapid's conduct proves the opposite of moral behavior and proper administration. If I had expectations then I would demand that all the 'knights of justice' stop their hypocrisy and demand that he be prosecuted, at least as much as they have demanded in similar cases" , added Ben Gvir.