MK Itamar Ben Gvir has been targeted with additional death threats on various social networks. Following the threats, MK Ben Gvir asked the Knesset Guard to investigate the possibility of a conspiracy to murder him.

"These threats will not frighten me and will not prevent me from continuing my work for the people of Israel. I demand that the police arrest the person who threatened me with murder today and file an indictment against him as soon as possible. He belongs in prison," commented Ben Gvir.