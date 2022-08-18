The Attorney General informed Defense Minister Benny Gantz that since the Knesset has been dissolved and elections are expected to be held soon, his office's position cannot be accepted and he is not allowed to continue the appointment procedures for the commander of Army Radio at this time.

The AG noted that the Ministry of Defense did not present to the legal advisor to the government reasons justifying a change in the legal rules regarding appointments during an election period. In addition, the deputy station commander agreed to continue her role as acting deputy.