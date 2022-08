Rabbi Hillel Pelser, founder of the Morahsa Talmud Torah academy and Rabbi of the Merkaz Harav institution in Jerusalem, is being laid to rest at Givat Shaul Cemetery in Jerusalem.

Present at the funeral: Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, Major General David Zini, Lt. Col. Shalom Eisner, Rabbi Aryeh Stern, former MK Moti Yogev, Rabbi Yitzhak Shilat, Rabbi Yehoshua Magnes, and other Rabbis and students.