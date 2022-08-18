A senior Fatah official, Nasser Al-Kadwa, the nephew of Yasser Arafat and who served for almost 20 years as the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, sharply criticized the leadership of the Palestinian Authority and its head, Abu Mazen, in an interview with Israel Hayom, which will be published in full tomorrow.

"We don't have laws. Everyone does what they want, especially the ruling leadership, and there is a lot of corruption in the PA," said Alkadawa, who warned against Israel's attempt to force its "favorite candidate" to head the Palestinian leadership after Abu Mazen. "If Israel imposes a certain personality on the Palestinian people, it will lead to anarchy. The people will not accept it."