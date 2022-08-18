Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called on the Biden administration to deny Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi, a visa to enter the United States and attend UN ceremonies next month, citing Tehran's active plots to assassinate him and other top US officials.

Speaking to the Washington Free Beacon, Pompeo said that the Biden administration is setting a dangerous precedent by permitting Raisi into America just weeks after the hardline regime threatened to "turn New York into ruins and hell" with an intercontinental ballistic missile strike.