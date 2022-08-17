Defense Minister Benny Gantz responded to Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas who accused Israel of committing multiple "holocausts" against the Palestinian Arabs during a speech alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin Tuesday.

“Abu Mazen's words are despicable and false. His statement is an attempt to distort and rewrite history." Gantz wrote.

"The reprehensible and unfounded comparison between the Holocaust, which was carried out by the German Nazis and their enablers in an attempt to exterminate the Jewish people - and the IDF, which ensured the rise of the Jewish people in their homeland, and defends the citizens of Israel and the country’s sovereignty against brutal terrorism - is Holocaust denial." he added. "Those who seek peace are expected to acknowledge the past and not to distort reality and rewrite history."

"We will continue to learn from history, including its dark and terrible parts, strive for peace and defend the security and resilience of the Jewish people.” Gantz concluded.