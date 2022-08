Next week will be the third anniversary of the murder of 17-year-old Rina Shnerb. A terrorist gang murdered her in an attack at the Ein Bubin Spring near the Dolev community.

The NGO, "Kol Rina" (Rina’s Voice), established in her memory, continues to take root in Israeli society and expands its charity projects: "The people are thirsty for it."

Kol Rina's CEO added: "I felt like the name put us into darkness, and I wondered how to fill it with light."