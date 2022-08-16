The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit requested that details from the incident in Tulkarm not be distributed before they have been cleared for publication.

"In the last few hours, unofficial messages have been distributed on social media regarding the shooting incident that took place earlier this evening in Samaria," it said.

"We request that details about the incident not be disseminated before the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit has cleared it and distributed an official statement. Publishing messages and spreading rumors before the families of the victims were officially notified is a very serious act that we strongly condemn."