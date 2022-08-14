Eizenkot's entry to politics leaves right-wing bloc with 61 seats

A survey conducted by the Direct Plus Institute for Channel 14 News shows that even after Gadi Eizenkot joined the political system, the right-wing bloc is likely to obtain a majority of 61 mandates.

According to the data in the survey, the Likud receives 34 mandates, Yesh Atid 22, the State Camp party 13 and the Religious Zionist Party 11.

Shas wins 9 mandates, United Torah Judaism 7, the Labor Party 5, Yisrael Beitenu 5, the Joint List 5, UAL 5 and Meretz 4.

Join our official WhatsApp group

According to the data, the Zionist Spirit Party does not pass the electoral threshold.