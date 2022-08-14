Today (Sunday), the government approved the proposal of the Minister of Welfare and Social Security, Meir Cohen, and the proposal of the Minister of Public Security, Omer Barlev, to expand the powers of the inter-ministerial committee to investigate the murder of women so that it would also include the murder of women by family members other than their spouses.

The government decided on the establishment of the inter-ministerial committee to investigate cases of femicide in 2002, and currently operates as a sub-committee to the inter-ministerial committee for the treatment and prevention of domestic violence led by the Ministry of Welfare.