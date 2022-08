MK Itamar Ben Gvir calls for enacting the death penalty for terrorists.

"The abominable terrorist Amir Sidavi who carried out the attack tonight, turned himself in to the police and will go to prison in a 5-star hotel and be pampered with gourmet meals and sexual favors from female guards. If my bill had passed he would have been sentenced to death! In the next Knesset, we will pass a law that a terrorist has only one sentence: the death penalty."