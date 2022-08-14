The Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office submitted to the city's Magistrate's Court an indictment against Daniel Cohen (30) from Herzliya after he beat a man working as a parking lot manager in the city of Herzliya and caused him a serious injury that led, among other things, to the paralysis of his four limbs.

The parking lot manager was diagnosed with paralysis in his four limbs, head and neck injuries, a subcutaneous injury, and a forehead cut, and he underwent emergency spine surgery. As of this moment, he is still hospitalized with serious injuries.