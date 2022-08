At the end of an undercover investigation in Ramle, the police arrested a gang of teenagers aged 16-18 suspected of having committed a number of violent robberies against Chinese workers in the city.

The three suspects were caught red-handed when they violently robbed a Chinese worker and stole his personal belongings. The police intend to bring them to a hearing in the Rishon Lezion court this morning with a request to extend their detention.