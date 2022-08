The Regavim movement commented on the expected appointment of Mani Mazuz: "Mani Mazuz has proven time and again in a series of cases that came before him in the Supreme Court that he does not maintain a separation between professionalism and his extreme personal positions."

"His appointment now in a transitional government is an invalid and unworthy trick. Bennett, Shaked, and Hendel, you have the option of preventing this. Fail to do so, and the damage will continue for years to come."