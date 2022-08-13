MK Simcha Rotman (Religious Zionism) criticized the Minister of the Interior Ayelet Shaked against the background of the approval of Justice Mazuz to head the Committee for the Appointment of Senior Officials.

"What is left of the credibility of Yamina and of Shaked and Handel? Nothing. Tomorrow the government that Shaked established will appoint Mani Mazuz, who was the legal spirit behind the expulsion from Gush Katif, a judge who brought his leftist positions into the judgment, and openly lied in his rulings, to be the supervisor for the appointment of the Chief of Staff."