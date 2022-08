Iran may accept the final compromise worked out in Vienna to save the 2015 nuclear agreement, AFP reported on Friday, citing Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

The major powers are awaiting Tehran's response to a proposal submitted on July 26 by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

