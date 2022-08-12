The FBI is investigating former US President Donald Trump for a potential violation of the Espionage Act, a search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, viewed by Politico on Friday reveals.

A receipt accompanying the search warrant, viewed by the website, shows that Trump possessed documents including a handwritten note; documents marked with “TS/SCI,” which indicate one of the highest levels of government classification; and another item labeled “Info re: President of France.”

