Pres. Herzog: I loved Aharon Yadlin very much

President Yitzhak Herzog paid tribute to former minister and Israel Prize laureate Aharon Yadlin, who passed away at the age of 96.

"The loss of Aharon Yadlin hurts," said Herzog. "More than anything, Aharon Yadlin was Mr. Education. Along with being one of the leaders of the Labor and settlement movement in Israel, a man of vision and action, Aharon was an educator and a teacher in all aspects. His many years of work in the Knesset and in the government for the education and future of the children of Israel will be a living monument to him for years to come."

"In his lifetime he won many awards - including the Israel Prize, but most of all we won him and his contributions. I loved and appreciated him very much. My condolences to his family, including my friend, his son, General (Res.) Amos Yadlin and to all his loved ones and those who cherish his memory. May his memory be a blessing," the president eulogized.