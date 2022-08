16 people have been killed in various road accidents across the country in the last week, 13 of them in the last two and a half days.

This morning two bus drivers were killed when they stopped to help the victims of a car accident and were struck by another vehicle, Yoav Hadari and Hanoch Telker - both residents of the city of Ofakim.

Last night Shoshana Glostein, 40 years old, was also killed along with her two little daughters - 7-year-old Chaya Sara and 2-year-old Hana.