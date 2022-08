Deputy Economy Minister MK Yair Golan (Meretz) attacked the Likud team and claimed in an interview with Radio 103FM: "There are quite a few people on the list with a dubious past and a problematic present."

"There is a large group that aims to eliminate the rule of law, harm the courts, the police, without being ashamed or hiding. This is terrible and horrible news for the State of Israel," said Golan.